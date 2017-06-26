Taiwan IC designers at critical juncture

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

Taiwan’s IC design industry has suffered lackluster business performance in recent years, significantly losing ground in the world market to their rapidly counterparts from China amid strong challenges from mergers and consolidations within the global semiconductor industry.

Once touted as a future-star industry in Taiwan after the government launched its "Si-Soft" program in 2002, with nearly 400 firms during its heyday, the island’s IC design sector has now witnessed nearly 50% of its publicly traded design houses record market capitalization of under NT$3 billion (US$99.01 million) each and 20% even with much lower market values of under NT$1 billion, according to market sources.

Industry insiders said that global chip design market competition is no longer seen in only chip design and development capability. Competitiveness in the sector now hinges more on whether IC designers can secure steady support of robust software and applications designing capabilities, and even wafer foundry and IC packaging and testing capacities.

To survive the changing market situations, the insiders continued, effective integration of cross-industry technologies, interoperability of chip platforms, and cross-applications of software and hardware resources are badly needed. In addition, good management of supply chains and establishment of sound customer relationships also count well, despite increasing difficulties involved.

Mired in major operating predicaments

Failing to counter the changes, Taiwanese IC designers, mostly operating on a small to medium scale, are mired in operating predicaments. Particularly, those firms with market capitalization of under NT$2 billion, mostly focusing on markets for lower-end voice control ICs for toys, analog ICs and driver ICs, have failed to upgrade their products or venture into new business segments when facing the rapid expansion of China’s IC design industry. As a result, their business performance has been on the decline amid adverse impacts of lingering declines in chip prices and end-market shares, earnings shrinkage, and drain of design talent.

Although some Taiwanese companies still boast high cash positions, it remains difficult for them to find "blue ocean" markets and recruit outstanding design talent. Additionally, high costs required for advanced IC designs and process technology, have made many Taiwanese IC designers, especially those dedicated to consumer ICs and analog ICs, deeply stuck in operating predicaments with great difficulties in pursuing innovations, transformations and even survival.

In early years, many Taiwanese IC design firms rallied on robust market demand in China. But in recent years, the rise of their China counterparts, bolstered by strong government support, has threatened their survival.

Furthermore, rampant mergers and acquisitions seen in the global semiconductor sector have led to the birth of large-sized and super-large chip suppliers. The consequent growing trend of market concentration on brand customers and contract chip plants has imposed further survival pressure on Taiwan’s IC designers. Although Taiwan used to take pride in the creativity and vitality of its small- to medium-size IC design firms, they are now on the brink of perishing fast.