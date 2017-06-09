Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
Global Unichip May revenues rise, Faraday down
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 June 2017]

IC design service company Global Unichip has announced consolidated revenues of NT$985 million (US$32.8 million) for May 2017, up 41.5% on year and 39.2% sequentially. The company credited the positive performance to its growing application-specific IC (ASIC) business.

Global Unichip's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled about NT$4.1 billion, rising 19.6% from a year ago.

Fellow company Faraday Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$461 million for May 2017, down 22.6% on year and 19.1% sequentially. The company attributed the lower revenues to "disposal of its surveillance SoC business."

Earlier in 2017, Faraday sold its IP technologies and assets related to surveillance camera control systems to Novatek Microelectronics, a supplier of LCD driver ICs and TV SoC solutions, for a total of NT$720 million. The move aims to focus more on core businesses, according to the ASIC design service and IP provider.

Faraday indicated that, if excluding sales generated from its surveillance SoC business, the company's consolidated revenues for May 2017 would have represented a 9.6% on-year increase.

Faraday's consolidated revenues for the first five months of 2017 came to NT$2.46 billion, rising 18.3% from a year earlier.

Faraday, GUC: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Faraday

GUC

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

May-17

461

9.6%

985

41.5%

Apr-17

570

44.5%

708

38.3%

Mar-17

633

37.6%

787

(15%)

Feb-17

406

5.8%

943

15.8%

Jan-17

394

(6.9%)

679

41.4%

Dec-16

596

2.7%

1,145

39%

Nov-16

491

(7%)

958

86.2%

Oct-16

438

(15.3%)

661

1.1%

Sep-16

469

(12.3%)

890

28.8%

Aug-16

560

10.8%

921

36%

Jul-16

510

(6.5%)

578

(19.9%)

Jun-16

710

18.3%

710

(12.4%)

May-16

421

(27.5%)

696

26.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

