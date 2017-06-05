Graphics cards seeing strong demand thanks to Bitcoin mining

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

With Bitcoin mining becoming popular recently, demand for AMD-based graphics cards has been picking up and caused shortages in the market. Strong demand also increased demand for Nvidia-based graphics cards, which are higher in price compared to AMD ones.

The trend is helping the graphics card market enjoy strong sales in the second quarter despite the quarter being the traditional slow season. For the growing demand for Bitcoin mining, Nvidia and AMD are planning to release GPUs specifically designed for the application with reduced specifications and costs.

The GPUs are set to become available in the market at the end of June. Some market watchers originally expected graphics card sales in 2017 to perform weaker than 2017, but now the shipments and related profits are expected to stay flat from a year ago.

In 2013, the market also enjoyed a wave of strong graphics card demand because of Bitcoin mining, but graphics card vendors turned out to be suffering from over-stocked inventory after related demand cooled off suddenly. In addition, since Bitcoin miner's graphics cards are normally running 24 hours a day, they have shorter life than graphics card with normal usages. After the Bitcoin-mining trend in 2013 cooled off, many miners had sold their used graphics cards into the second-hand market. With most of these cards still covered by warranty, graphics card vendors' costs were greatly increased for providing maintenance on them.

The move of releasing Bitcoin-mining graphics cards are meant to avoid the same issue from happening again. AMD is planning to redesign its entry-level 400 series graphics and Nvidia also plans to release GeForce GTX 1060-100 GPU for mining. Both GPUs will not feature ports for image output and their prices will also be cheaper than the same grade products. These products will only have warranty of 90 days.

Since demand this time is coming from professional enterprises instead of small companies as in 2013 and Bitcoin's exchange rate has been picking up, the market watchers believe the trend in 2017 is unlikely to suddenly disappear like in 2013.

Although related demand is mainly for graphics cards, some motherboard vendors are aggressively pushing motherboards designed for Bitcoin mining, hoping to ride on the train.