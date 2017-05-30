Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
TSMC to start equipment move-in at Nanjing plant in September
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) new 12-inch plant in Nanjing, China will be ready for equipment move-in in September 2017, according to the Taiwan-based foundry.

TSMC's Nanjing plant will directly enter 16nm FinFET chip production with volume production slated for the fourth quarter of 2018, said the foundry.

TSMC's Nanjing plant consists of two wafer fabs with monthly production capacity totaling 80,000 wafers. The foundry will initially output 20,000 wafers monthly at the plant.

In addition, TSMC is gearing up Fab 15 Phase 5, 6 and 7 for 10nm and 7nm chip production. Construction of the foundry's Fab 15 Phase 7 will kick off in the third quarter of 2017, the company disclosed.

TSMC indicated it has started shipping 10nm chips in the first quarter of 2017. Shipments will expand substantially in the third quarter. The foundry added its installed capacity for 10nm process technology will reach 400,000 wafers in 2017.

TSMC's total installed capacity for 2017 will increase 10% to 11 million 12-inch equivalent wafers driven by 10nm and 28nm chip demand, the company noted. TSMC's installed capacity for 28nm process will grow 15% on year in 2017, the company said.

TSMC

TSMC installed capacity for 2017 to rise 10%
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2017

