Global Unichip posts 2016 EPS of NT$4.11

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

IC design service company Global Unichip has announced net profits for 2016 increased 11.5% to NT$551 million (US$17.7 million). The earnings translated into a net EPS of NT$4.11 compared with NT$3.69 in 2015.

Global Unichip posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.29 billion in 2016, up 19.7%. The company generated operating profits of NT$622 million in 2016 while operating margin slid 0.55pp on year to 6.7%.

Global Unichip's board of directors approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$3.50 per share for 2016, which will be discussed and brought to a vote at the company's general shareholders meeting on May 18, 2017.

In addition, Global Unichip reported revenues of NT$679 million for January 2017, down 40.7% on month but up 41.4% on year.