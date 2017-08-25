Alchip posts EPS of NT$1.53 for 2Q17

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

Alchip Technologies, a Taiwan-based provider of ASIC/SoC design services, saw its EPS hit a nearly 3-year high of NT$1.53 (US$0.05) in the second quarter of 2017.

Alchip landed a ramp-up of orders for 16nm high-performance computing (HPC)-related chips from its Japan-based clients, which buoyed the company's revenues during the second quarter. Alchip reported revenues of NT$1.17 billion for the second quarter, up 52.6% sequentially.

Alchip generated net profits of NT$93 million in the second quarter. Net profits for the first half of 2017 came to NT$130 million, or NT$2.14 per share.

Alchip is expected to enjoy 25-30% revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, thanks to new orders for NRE (non-recurring engineering) related to artificial intelligence (AI) applications from its China- and Japan-based customers, as well as continued strong demand for HPC-related chips, according to market watchers.

In addition, Alchip will be among the beneficiaries of China's growing IC design sector which is being backed by the local governments, the watchers indicated. Demand from China's IC design sector will grow robustly to drive Alchip's revenue growth in the long term.

Alchip in 2016 set up a subsidiary in Hefei, China to serve its local customers. The company is looking to expand its operations in China in 2018, according to industry sources.