Global Unichip rolls out ASIC solutions for SSD

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Taiwan-based Global Unichip, a fabless ASIC design house, has rolled out its complete portfolio of solid state drive (SSD) ASIC solutions that cover application-specific front end design capabilities, advanced node design flow experience, robust manufacturing management, and a production-proven IP set targeting SMC 28HPC+ process technologies.

The IP set targeting ultra-low power and small footprint enables customers with the best power and cost advantages, which includes (LP)DDR3/4 controller/PHY, ONFI 3/4 PHY, PCIe-3 PHY along with PLL, AFE, thermal sensor, VMK. Front-end IP from partner includes NVMe, LDPC, Security engine and ARM Cortex-R4, etc. Furthermore, Global Unichip provides FPGA system emulation kit, packaging and PCB SI/PI design services for customer quick time-to-market.

Global Unichip also noted that its SSD ASIC capabilities were proven over the course of 2016 when a customer released multiple SSD products manufactured on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 28HPC+ process using Global Unichip's SSD platform.