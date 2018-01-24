Global Unichip reports strong earnings for 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based IC design service company Global Unichip (GUC) has announced net profits of NT$854 million (US$29.16 million) for 2017, increasing 54.9% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$6.38 compared to NT$4.11 of a year earlier.

Net profits for the fourth quarter of 2017 alone totaled NT$371 million, up 123.4% on quarter and 137.8% on year.

The robust profit growths for the fourth quarter and all of 2017 were driven mainly by the offerings of non-recurring engineering (NRE) and ASIC design services, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, citing company sources.

The NRE business accounted for 20% of GUC's total revenues in 2017 but contributed a significant portion to its overall earnings, said the report.

GUC's ASIC design service business expanded by 3-4 fold in 2017 thanks to growing demand for 16nm ASIC chips for crytocurrency mining, in addition to others for consumer electronics and telecommunication applications.