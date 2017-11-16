Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 00:13 (GMT+8)
Global Unichip tapes out 16nm TCAM compiler
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design service company Global Unichip has announced a successful TCAM compiler tape-out based on TSMC's 16FFC process technology.

A similar tape-out will also be conducted on TSMC's 7nm process technology in March 2018, Global Unichip added.

The latest TCAM compiler builds on production-successful IP targeting switch/router applications, and features 1GHz performance with reasonable power consumption and is design-friendly for a multitude of high-speed network products for applications such as AI and storage-class memory (SCM), the company said.

Global Unichip's TCAM compiler supports a 8-512 word depth and a 16-160 bit width. The TCAM instance provides high speed, one cycle operation up to 1GHz (LVT) and 1.35GHz (uLVT) for the 16nm FFC compiler.

The 7nm FF TCAM instance is expected to operate at up to 1.8GHz (uLVT) and 1.5GHz (LVT), Global Unichip indicated. Both 16FFC and 07FF TCAM compilers offer valid bit per entry and match output for each entry data. They feature a data mask for bit write and search-key, block search enable and LVT (default) or uLVT (optional) peripheral Vt options.

"A robust TCAM IP portfolio is central to our networking ASIC capabilities. Customers tell us that a high performance TCAM IP is key to their design and to their selection of a preferred ASIC partner," said Ken Chen, president of Global Unichip.

