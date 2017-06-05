Taipei, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 05:29 (GMT+8)
TSMC to foray into next generation memory market, says report
EDN, June 5; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will further enhance its competiveness by stepping into production of next generation memory chips in addition to current mainstream logic chips, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

TSMC plans to enter risk production of its eMRAM (embedded Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory) chips in 2018 and eRRAM (embedded Resistive RAM) products in 2019 using a 22nm production node, said the report, citing TSMC CTO Jack Sun.

The development and production of eMRAM and eRRAM chips aims to provide high speed and low-power chips for emerging IoT, mobile device, high-speed computing and smart vehicle applications, said the report.

Samsung Electronics is currently leading the industry for production of MRAM chips, with its related products being adopted by NXP Semiconductors, noted the report.

