WiGig wireless VR devices expected to launch at end of 3Q17, says Peraso VP

Canada-based 60GHz WiGig (IEEE 802.11ad) wireless IC solution developer Peraso Technologies has been cooperating with many VR hardware makers to develop WiGig wireless VR devices including head-mounted displays, as well as WiGig-enabled games consoles, gaming PCs and notebooks, and USB Dongles. Devices will launch at the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017, according to company sales vice president John Tryhub.

Most VR devices are based on wired connectivity which is not ideal since the use of VR encourages movement, prompting VR vendors to look to wireless connectivity. A few VR vendors have tried 802.11ac Wi-Fi, but speed and reliability are unable to meet requirements. Therefore, only a few wireless VR devices have hit the market.

802.11ad-based WiGig technology is optimal for short-distance, high-speed wireless transfers of large volumes of data such as video streaming and online gaming services. In comparison with Wi-Fi technology, Peraso-developed 60GHz WiGig IC solutions can reach a wireless transfer speed of 2.5Gbps, Tryhub said. Peraso hopes that adoption of its WiGig IC solutions in VR can reach high-volume shipments, thereby reducing the cost of WiGig IC solutions which would boost adoption in other device types, Tryhub noted. If the price of a WiGig IC can decrease from US$15-20 at present to US$5-6, many smartphone vendors would be willing to adopt WiGig IC solutions, Tryhub indicated.

In addition, Peraso has been cooperating with wireless broadband networking/communication device makers to develop peer-to-peer and peer-to-multi peer 60GHz WiGig IC solutions, which are able to reach transfer speeds of 2.4Gbps over distances 2.5km and 1Gbps over 1km respectively.

