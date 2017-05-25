Everlight expanding LED packaging capacity

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics is expanding its packaging capacity from 4.5 billion LED chips to 5.5 billion units a month, with the additional capacity to be specifically for fine pixel pitch displays, automotive lighting and infrared devices, according to industry sources.

The new capacity will come into operation in third-quarter 2017, said the sources.

Mainly due to fast growing demand in the China market, global demand for fine pixel pitch LED displays in 2017 is estimated to increase 30-40% on year and Everlight will expand monthly packaging capacity for the product line to one billion LED chips, the sources said.

In addition to growing demand for fine pixel pitch LED displays, orders for LED flashes of smartphone cameras are increasing because many smartphone vendors will launch new models in the third quarter of 2017, the sources noted. Consequently, Everlight's capacity utilization has risen to over 80% and its second-quarter consolidated revenues are expected to grow about 5% sequentially, the sources indicated.

Everlight expects the 2017 revenue proportion for infrared LED devices to rise to 20% and that for LED automotive lighting to rise to 6%.