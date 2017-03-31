Taipei, Saturday, April 1, 2017 09:20 (GMT+8)
Taiwan makers competing in China LED automotive lighting market
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

In view of fast growing demand for LED automotive lighting in the China market, some Taiwan-based LED packaging service providers and LED automotive lighting module makers have been competing for orders there, according to industry sources.

Everlight Electronics, the largest Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider, has supplied LED directional lights and brake lamps for China-based automakers on an OEM basis.

Genesis Photonics has supplied LED automotive headlights for after-market sale in the China market and will begin OEM shipments to China-based carmakers in the third quarter of 2017.

Lextar Electronics and Edison Opto have supplied LED devices for in-car lighting for China-based automakers.

LED automotive lighting module maker Lite-On Technology has focused on supply for US- and Europe-based carmakers and in order to tap the China market is showcasing car-use LED sensor solutions and various LED automotive lighting modules for daytime running lamps, fog lights, high- and low-beam headlights and others at the Shanghai International Auto Lamp Exhibition 2017 during March 30-31.

Laster Tech, an LED automotive lighting module maker which began to tap the China market in 2002, has supplied 95% of the demand for LED automotive lighting modules by Great Wall Motor, the largest China-based SUV and pickup maker, and has become an exclusive supplier for Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp based in eastern China. Laster Tech expects shipments of LED automotive headlight modules to increase in 2017 and has landed orders for LED automotive lighting modules to be used in more than 100 new car models with shipments to begin in 2017-2018.

