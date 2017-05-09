Everlight, Epistar see decreased April revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics and LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.252 billion (US$74.3 million) and NT$2.188 billion respectively for April, the former decreasing 11.22% sequentially and 6.64% on year and the latter slipping 1.90% sequentially and 4.51% on year.

Everlight's January-April consolidated revenues totaled NT$8.968 billion, dipping 4.28% on year, and Epistar recorded NT$7.923 billion for the period, falling 5.11% on year.

Vertically integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.017 billion for April, declining 17.39% sequentially and 18.71% on year, and those of NT$4.158 billion for January-April dropped 10.42% on year.

3 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Everlight Electronics Epistar Lextar Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Apr-17 1,017 (18.7%) Mar-17 2,536 3.8% 2,231 (0.1%) 1,231 1.7% Feb-17 2,140 1.7% 1,822 10.8% 951 (5.1%) Jan-17 2,039 (15.4%) 1,682 (22.9%) 958 (18.6%) Dec-16 2,535 (1.7%) 2,066 (4.3%) 1,053 (7.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017