Everlight, Epistar see decreased April revenues

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics and LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.252 billion (US$74.3 million) and NT$2.188 billion respectively for April, the former decreasing 11.22% sequentially and 6.64% on year and the latter slipping 1.90% sequentially and 4.51% on year.
Everlight's January-April consolidated revenues totaled NT$8.968 billion, dipping 4.28% on year, and Epistar recorded NT$7.923 billion for the period, falling 5.11% on year.
Vertically integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.017 billion for April, declining 17.39% sequentially and 18.71% on year, and those of NT$4.158 billion for January-April dropped 10.42% on year.
3 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Everlight Electronics
Epistar
Lextar
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Apr-17
|
|
|
1,017
|
(18.7%)
|
Mar-17
|
2,536
|
3.8%
|
2,231
|
(0.1%)
|
1,231
|
1.7%
|
Feb-17
|
2,140
|
1.7%
|
1,822
|
10.8%
|
951
|
(5.1%)
|
Jan-17
|
2,039
|
(15.4%)
|
1,682
|
(22.9%)
|
958
|
(18.6%)
|
Dec-16
|
2,535
|
(1.7%)
|
2,066
|
(4.3%)
|
1,053
|
(7.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017