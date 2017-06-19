Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:51 (GMT+8)
Global LED demand to see mild growth in 2H17, says Everlight
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Global demand for LED products is expected to grow mildly in the second half of 2017 and remain stable in the first half of 2018, according to chairman Robert Yeh for LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics.

Everlight will give up orders for LED backlighting and LED lighting with too low gross margins to maintain overall gross margin, Yeh said. Therefore, the revenue proportion for the two product lines in 2017 will drop to below 50%, while that for niche product lines, including automotive LED lighting, fine pixel pitch LED displays, plant-growing LED lighting, and infrared and ultraviolet LED products, will exceed 50%, Yeh noted.

Everlight, due to expectations that an electric vehicle will use more LED lighting than a conventional automobile, has dedicated a new factory in central Taiwan to production of LED automotive lighting including in-car lighting, taillights and headlights, Yeh indicated.

While LED supply will significantly increase as some China-based LED makers will bring additional production capacities into operation in the second half of 2017, LED prices will slip only slightly, mainly due to large growth in demand for fine pixel pitch LED displays, Yeh indicated.

Everlight expects to see demand for higher LED performance arising from smart city solutions, smart vehicles, AI (artificial intelligence), VR (virtual reality) and smart wearable devices, and will cooperate with clients to develop new products.

Everlight Electronics chairman Robert Yeh

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017

