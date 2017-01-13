Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
Everlight Electronics aims at 2-digit growth in 2017 revenues
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics, despite on-year growth of 1.57% in 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$29.272 billion (US$919 million), aims at double-digit growth in 2017 consolidated revenues, with growth mainly coming from infrared LEDs used in IoT, LED automotive lighting, fine pixel pitch displays and LED lighting, according to company chairman Robert Yeh.

Revenues from product liners other than LED backlighting and LED lighting in 2016 accounted for 55% of consolidated revenues, compared to 40% in 2015, Yeh said.

Everlight started production of LED automotive lighting products at its new factory in central Taiwan at the end of 2016 which it will promote to OEMs and for after-market sale, Yeh noted.

