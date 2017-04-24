Lite-On, Everlight, Genesis Photonics step into LED automotive headlights

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology and LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics have extended production to LED automotive headlights, while LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Genesis Photonics has provided flip-chip LED chips for CSP (chip-scale packaging) for use in automotive headlights, according to industry sources.

Among LED automotive lighting product lines, technological barriers are highest for headlights due to high specifications in brightness, heat dissipation and product stability, the sources said.

Having supplied LED automotive auxiliary lighting products for US- and Europe-based automakers, Lite-On Technology has obtained certification for LED automotive headlights from Asia-based automakers and will start production in 1-2 years.

Everlight Electronics began production of LED automotive lighting products at its new factory in central Taiwan in the fourth quarter of 2016, with monthly packaging capacity to be gradually expanded from 200 million LED chips currently to 800 million units eventually. In addition to supplying LED automotive direction lights and brake lamps to China-based automakers and LED automotive taillights and daytime running lamps to Europe-based ones, Everlight Electronics has begun to ship LED automotive headlights to Asia-based LED automotive lighting OEMs, the sources indicated.

Genesis Photonics has become a supplier for Taiwan- and China-based makers of LED automotive headlights for after-market sale and may enter China-based OEMs supply chains in the second half of 2017.