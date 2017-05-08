Everlight sues Nichia for alleged patent infringement in Japan

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has filed with the Tokyo District Court in Japan charges against Japan-based Nichia, Citizen Electronics and Daiko Electronics for alleged patent infringement.

Everlight said it asks the court to prevent Nichia and Citizen from manufacturing, selling, importing or exporting any COB (chip on board) devices and Daiko from manufacturing, selling, importing or exporting LED lighting products equipped with COB devices. Everlight seeks damages from the three Japan-based companies.

Everlight has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, recording net EPS of NT$0.71 (US$0.02).

Everlight Electronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m) Item 1Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 6,718 (12.44%) (3.35%) Gross margin 24.09% 1.07pp (0.94pp) Net operating profit 575.0 49.92% 15.97% Net profit 323.6 (30.96%) (27.79%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017