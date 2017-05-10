Nichia wins patent infringement lawsuit against Everlight in US

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld a district court's judgment that Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics and its US-based subsidiary Everlight Americas have infringed three US patents owned by Japan-based Nichia, according to Nichia.

The three US patents are Nos. 8 530 250, 7 432 589 and 7 462 870. Nichia filed with the district court a charge against Everlight in 2013 and the district court made its first-instance decision in 2016.

The court of appeals has also affirmed the district court's rejection of Everlight's claim that the three patents are invalid.