China fine pixel pitch LED display makers lower prices

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

China-based Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic has lowered quotes for fine pixel pitch LED displays by over 20% and fellow makers have followed suit. Consequently, many buyers of such products have temporarily decreased procurement awaiting further price drops, according to industry sources.

Global demand for fine pixel pitch LED displays will grow from an equivalent of 60 billion LED chips in 2016 to 90-100 billion units in 2017, the sources said.

In view of the large growth potential, the largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS will expand annual packaging capacity to 100-150 billion LED chips in 2017, with 60-70% of additional capacity to be used in fine pixel pitch LED displays and the remaining in LED lighting.

Everlight Electronics, the largest Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider, will expand annual packaging capacity by one billion LED chips for use in fine pixel pitch LED displays and LED automotive lighting in 2017.