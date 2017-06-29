MediaTek unveils NB-IoT SoC, partnership with China Mobile

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 June 2017]

MediaTek has unveiled its first narrow band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) system-on-chip (SoC), the MT2625, and announced a collaboration with China Mobile to build what the companies claim is the world's smallest NB-IoT module (16X18mm) around the chipset.

MediaTek's new ultra-low-power MT2625 SoC supports a full frequency band (from 450MHz to 2.1GHz) of 3GPP R13 (NB1) and R14 (NB2) standards for a wide range of IoT applications including smart home control, logistics tracking and smart meters.

Since existing cellular networks like 2G, 3G and 4G do not have the capacity to meet the needs of billions of IoT devices, low-power wide-area (LPWA) networking was developed to accommodate the increased connectivity needs across the globe. MediaTek indicated it has been driving the formulation and implementation of the 3GPP LPWA specification for NB-IoT, which is designed to support large-scale connectivity, reduce equipment complexity and minimize power consumption to prolong battery life.

MT2625 is MediaTek's first NB-IoT chipset built to meet the requirements of cost-sensitive and small IoT devices. The highly-integrated MT2625 combines an ARM Cortex-M microcontroller (MCU), pseudo-static RAM (PSRAM), flash memory and power management unit (PMU) into a small package to lower the cost of production while also speeding up time-to-market.

In addition, MediaTek and China Mobile have collaborated to build a NB-IoT module based on MediaTek's MT2625 SoC, MediaTek said. The module integrates with China Mobile's eSIM card and supports OneNET, China Mobile's IoT open platform, which makes it easy for device makers to quickly develop and bring to market innovative NB-IoT devices.