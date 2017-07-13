Huawei set to unveil AI processors by yearend, says executive

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

Sensing the imminent arrival of a smart Internet era driven by artificial intelligence (AI), China's top ICT solutions provider Huawei Technologies is actively proceeding with the research and development of AI processors, and is scheduled to release concrete R&D achievements by the end of 2017, according to company sources.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, has revealed the company will debut an application processor featuring combined functions of CPU, GPU and AI, at a proper time in the second half of the year.

As one of the world's leading suppliers of SoC products, Huawei hopes to compete well with Google and Apple in the new sector of AI application processors, Yu said when speaking at the 2017 China Internet Conference, which opened July 11 for a three-day run in Beijing.

Yu also noted that Huawei's thematic EMUI (emotion user interface) for smartphones boasts deep machine learning and smart computing capability. Through its unique compression technology, Yu claimed, the 3GB memory of Huawei's smartphones can perform better than the 4GB memory of other smartphone brands.

Huawei is now the world's third-largest supplier of intelligent terminal products with shipments destined for over 200 countries, and has offered mobile Internet cloud services through application markets, Skytone, Hwawei Pay and theme stores, etc, according to Yu.

Among world's top-3 players in cloud services and applications

He stressed that Huawei ranks among the world's top-3 providers of basic cloud services, recording over seven million users in more than 80 countries worldwide. The newly launched Huawei Pay now supports over 50 banks in China and public transportation systems in many cities in the country, he added.

In addition, Huawei has also emerged as one of the top-3 players in the global cloud applications market, having established three regional service centers and 15 data centers around the world and rendered services to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, according to Yu.

In the latest chip development, Yu disclosed that Huawei 970 mobile SoC processor will be designed based on financial security requirements, so as to support credit transfers among banks.

He went on to highlight that Huawei's smartphones will be installed with security chips, so that they can be directly used as car keys for such brands as BMW, Benz, Audi and Porsche, with which the company has signed cooperation pacts.

Huawei is also moving to create smart mobile Internet operations based on different situations in smart living, physical exercises, and cloud services. For instance, Huawei HiLink, a uniform management app, can be used to search for and manage all HiLink terminal devices through a smartphone or tablet. The app has won support from many leading household electrical appliances brands in China, such as Haier, Midea, Chang Hong, and TCL, according to Yu.

Releasing boundless computing server strategy

On another front, Huawei has also newly released the "Boundless Computing" server strategy and series solutions in Beijing, focusing on industries' requirements for digital transformation and outlining Huawei's innovation roadmap for computing over the next five years.

The strategy is about rethinking the road to a fully connected world, which is unfolding and computing will be the pivotal force behind everything, according to Qiu Long, president of Huawei's IT Server Product Line.

Qiu said that cloud, Big Data and AI are revolutionizing computing, and Huawei is tackling many challenges ahead. Among the challenges are unlocking the full potential of computing, going beyond the boundary of servers, materializing resources pools, and extending further beyond the boundary of data centers.