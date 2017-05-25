Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 00:06 (GMT+8)
Huawei rallies industries to build a stronger IoT ecosystem
Press release; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

Huawei Technologies has shared its vision of IoT with over 200 attendees at the inaugural Huawei IoT Ecosystem Forum, held in conjunction with CommunicAsia2017. The forum showcases successful industry partnerships in the areas of public utilities, smart home, connected car, smart city and healthcare to accelerate the implementation of IoT industry applications in Asia Pacific.

By the 2025, Huawei is projecting more than 100 billion connections worldwide will come “live.” Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks such as Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) running on licensed spectrum will represent approximately 70% of cellular IoT connections. For instance, today NB-IoT is already powering industry applications such as asset tracking, agriculture and parking. While the massive number of connections is expected to enable significant productivity gains for companies and individuals, IoT will need the support of the entire ecosystem to reach its full potential.

Lim Chee Siong, chief strategy and marketing officer of Huawei Southern Pacific region highlighted in his opening speech, “Huawei will support the IoT ecosystem by focusing on three areas: (1) building wireless network, enterprise IoT gateways and home IoT routers; (2) providing a cloud-based IoT connection management platform, which realizes secured and reliable IoT connections; (3) and innovating IoT chipsets, with built-in LiteOS, to make communication and connection in the IoT environment with ease. We will work to develop a cohesive IoT ecosystem, which all partners and telcos can leverage as they address the IoT needs of different vertical industries.”

Jiang Wang Cheng, president of IoT solutions, Huawei, said, “We believe that IoT is a ‘GLocal’ ecosystem where telcos, local enterprises and global vendors like Huawei leverage on each others’ knowledge and capabilities to build a vibrant ecosystem. Huawei is glad to recommend our partners in different industries and establish channels of communication between operators and vertical industries. We call for more partners from across different verticals to join us to build viable IoT solutions,” he added.

Huawei is currently working with more than 40 partners on smart meter, smart light and connected car to offer IoT device, network, service platform, applications and system integration. In March 2017, Huawei announced plans to invest US$1 billion in developer ecosystem worldwide.

