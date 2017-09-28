Shanghai lab rolls out first set of NB-IoT industrial application standards

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

The Shanghai Joint IoT Lab has worked out the first version of standards governing the NB-IoT industrial applications, which has won endorsements from 13 IoT industry associations in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Taiwan and is expected to accelerate large-scale commercialization of IoT applications, according to industry sources.

Pan Juncai, secretary general of the Shanghai Internet of Things Industry Association, said the standards are designed to serve as a bridge between the NB-IoT technology standards released by 3GPP and industrial applications, so as to help enterprises accelerate the incorporation and utilization of NB-IoT technologies and let NB-IoT networks take root in industrial applications.

Pan continued that the standards were drafted by a task force organized by the joint IoT lab and composed of experts from the fields of NB-IoT chips, network equipment manufacturing, modules and operators.

The task force first readied a set of NB-IoT test rules, and then conducted industry end-to-end performance tests on smart measurement, smart smoke sensors, smart bus stations and smart door locks in accordance with the test rules, with the tests including deep coverage, business power consumption, system startup speed, and system sleep and wake-up. Then, the task force worked out indicators for various industrial applications before finalizing standard regulations on how to deploy NB-IoT networks and reduce industrial application cost, according to Pan.

Pan said that the first version of standards has reflected the progress of IoT industrial applications in Shanghai, and more versions of the application regulations will be rolled out as the regulations will be updated on a quarterly basis. He hoped more industrial partners could join forces to study and incorporate NB-IoT application technologies and build a sound NB-IoT ecosystem.