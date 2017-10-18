Taipei, Thursday, October 19, 2017 19:34 (GMT+8)
ZTEWelink wins NB-IoT module orders from China Telecom
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

China-based ZTEWelink Technology has won a bid to supply a total of 500,000 NB-IoT modules to China Telecom at CNY36 (US$5.47) per unit, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, ZTEWelink will also receive a subsidy of CNY30 per unit from China Telecom for fulfilling the orders, said the sources, adding that the actual cost for each module will amount to CNY66 if the subsidies are included.

China Telecom has already set up over 300,000 NB-IoT base stations and aims to outrace peer companies to become the first telecom operator to launch commercial NB-IoT services in China, indicated the sources.

