MediaTek to conduct interoperability tests with SoftBank for NB-IoT development in Japan

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

MediaTek has announced it will conduct a series of interoperability tests of NarrowBand IoT connectivity (NB-IoT) with SoftBank in the first quarter of 2018 to pave the way for development of NB-IoT commercial applications in Japan.



"MediaTek is proud to be at the forefront of NB-IoT technology innovation, which has the potential to deliver new ways to connect that are both cost effective and power efficient," said Yoshitaka Sakurai, general manager of MediaTek Japan, as cited in a press release. "This initiative with SoftBank, along with the unveiling of our MT2625 NB-IoT SoC solution and our collaboration with leading telecommunications companies around the world, demonstrates MediaTek's commitment to an exciting new era that's set to fuel the massive growth of the Internet of Things."

MediaTek said it has played a pivotal role in the formulation and implementation of the 3GPP LPWA specification for NB-IoT. The company recently unveiled its integrated and ultra-low-power MT2625 NB-IoT SoC and announced its collaboration with China Mobile to build the world's smallest NB-IoT module (16mm X 18mm) around the chipset.

The company said its MT2625 NB-IoT chipset is built to meet the requirements of cost-sensitive and small IoT devices and leverages MediaTek's advanced power consumption technology to enable IoT devices to work with batteries for years. The SoC combines an Arm Cortex-M microcontroller (MCU), pseudo-static RAM (PSRAM), flash memory and power management unit (PMU) into a small package to lower the cost of production while also speeding up time-to-market. The MT2625 supports a full frequency band (from 450MHz to 2.1GHz) of 3GPP R13 (NB1) and R14 (NB2) standards for a wide range of IoT applications including smart home control, logistics tracking and smart meters.

MediaTek said its latest technologies will be showcased at CEATEC JAPAN 2017 held October 3-6, 2017 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.