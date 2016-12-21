Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
Trina Solar shareholders consent to delisting from NYSE
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

China-based PV module maker Trina Solar has announced its shareholders have voted in favor of a plan to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company said more than 90% of its shareholders agreed to have Trina go private at an extraordinary general meeting.

In related news, Trina Solar and a China government-sponsored laboratory have cooperated to develop P-type PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline silicon solar cells in area of 243.23 square centimeters (37.70 square inches) with an energy conversion rate of 22.61%, with the solar cell passing certification by Germany-based Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.

Trina Solar has been making efforts to hike energy conversion rates for PERC monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar cells to prove the feasibility of PERC technology.

