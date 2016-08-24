Trina Solar to begin production of 5BB solar cells, say reports

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

China-based PV module maker Trina Solar will begin production of 5-bus-bar (5BB) crystalline silicon solar cells in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to China-based media reports.

A PV module made of 60 5BB solar cells has lower loss of power output and thus 2W higher power generation than one made of 60 similar solar cells with four bus bars.

The shift from production of 4BB solar cells to 5BB models entails changes in equipment and adjustment in manufacturing processes. Most China- and Taiwan-based solar cell makers shifted from 3BB to 4BB in 2015, making 4BB solar cells become the mainstream.