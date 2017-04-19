Trina Solar extends to PV energy management systems

Fan Jen-chi, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

China-based Trina Solar has extended business operations to PV energy management systems by combining its internally-produced PV modules with outsourced rechargeable (storage) battery packs for use in power-generating stations and rooftop systems, Japan-based Nikkei Tech-On cited company chairman and CEO Gao Jifan as indicating.

Trina Solar procures rechargeable battery packs mainly from South Korea-based LG Chem and China-based Ampere Technology, and customizes PV energy management systems for clients.

In the Japan market, Trina Solar will focus on PV energy management systems in connection with smart power grids, Gao said. In the Europe market, viewing that PV power-generating cost of EUR0.08 (US$0.085)/kWh is much lower than PV-generated electricity sales price of EUR0.26/kWh, Trina Solar will focus on small-scale energy management systems for households use.

While mainstream voltage of PV-generated electricity is 1,000V, Trina Solar has offered 1,500V PV energy management systems in the US market since 2016 and will do so in the Japan market in 2017.