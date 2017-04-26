GCL-Poly fails to team up with Motech, NSP

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

China-based solar wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings has talked with Taiwan-based solar cell makers Motech Industries and Neo Solar Power (NSP) about cooperation to produce solar cells in China for two years, but the talks have finally ended up with nothing, according to GCL-Poly chairman Zhu Gongshan.

GCL-Poly originally planned to combine both sides' operational resources by having Motech and/or NSP undertake solar cell production in China, with GCL-Poly supplying solar wafers and selling the solar cells, Zhu said.

Motech's chairman and CEO Chang Peng-heng and NSP chairman and CEO Sam Hong have confirmed their companies have held talks with GCL-Poly for two years.

According to industry sources, the attempt to collaborate failed because both sides were unable to agree on an operating model for solar cell production in China and profit sharing.