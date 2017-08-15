GCL-Poly, Zhonghuan sign cooperation pact

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, China's biggest poly-Si solar wafer maker, and Zhonghuan Semiconductor, the second-largest China-based mono-Si solar wafer maker, have signed a framework agreement for extensive cooperation, according to media reports.

Zhonghuan has invested CNY150 million (US$22 million) for a 10% stake in GCL-Poly's new polysilicon subsidiary maker in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwestern China, and will make further investments, according to the pact.

GCL Poly will invest in Zhonghuan's capacity expansion for mono-Si ingots and both sides may jointly establish new production lines for such product.

Zhonghuan will acquire a partial ownership of GCL-Poly's wafer-slicing factories, and they will cooperate in PV power-generation projects and PV-related R&D and management.

GCL-Poly and Zhonghuan will negotiate details of the cooperation and then sign a legally-binding agreement. Both sides consent to a 6-month exclusionary period following the framework agreement, with either side forbidden to talk with any third party seeking similar deals.

GCL-Poly had annual production capacity of 75,000 tons for polysilicon and 20GWp for poly-Si solar wafers in first-quarter 2017, and had respective global output shares of 23% and 30% in 2016.