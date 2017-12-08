GCL-Poly Energy reportedly settles shingled array technology lawsuit with Solaria

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

China-based poly-Si wafer maker GCL Poly-Energy Holdings has reportedly settled a complaint filed by US-based PV solution provider Solaria for the abuse of business secrets concerning shingled array technology used to assemble crystalline silicon solar cells into PV modules, according to industry sources.

Solaria also sued China-based PV module maker Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System and PV equipment maker Suzhou Autoway System for the same reason. The two firms are currently negotiating with Solaria to settle the issue, said the sources.

Shingled array technology is to equally divide every solar cell into a few pieces and closely array such pieces with borders overlapped (like shingle) to reduce space occupied by solar cells on panels of PV modules. For a PV module consisted of 60 solar cells, the same panel can be packaged with 65-68 solar cells using shingled array technology and thereby its power output can increase by 10-15%.

GCL Poly-Energy's settlement with Solaria is likely to come after reaching a compromise on distribution of markets, said the sources. For example, GCL-Ploy Energy may not allow to ship its shingled array PV modules to the US market. Additionally, the settlement may include a cooperation between Solaria and GCL Poly-Energy to promote Solaria's shingled array solutions and jointly defend related patents.

Apart from Solaria, US-based SunPower and Flex (formerly Flextronics International) also possess related patents concerning shingled array technology, the sources indicated.

In particular, SunPower, China-based Dongfang Electric and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor have set up a joint venture, DZS Solar, to produce PV modules using SunPower's patented technology. DZS Solar has been keen to protect SunPower's shingled array patents in China, said the sources.