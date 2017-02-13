GCL-Poly Energy sets up polycrystalline black silicon wafer capacity

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

China-based GCL-Poly Energy Holdings has set up 2GWp of annual capacity for solar-grade polycrystalline black silicon wafers and will expand to 10GWp eventually, according to the company.

Mainly because PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline silicon solar cells have significantly higher energy conversion rates than polycrystalline solar cells, demand for solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers began to increase in the second half of 2016, according to industry sources.

Solar-grade polycrystalline black silicon wafers are sliced from ingots using diamond saw wires to lower production costs, and are expected to be competitive enough with solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers in terms of performance-cost ratio, the sources indicated.

In addition to an annual production capacity of 16GWp for solar-grade polycrystalline wafers, GCL-Poly Energy has set up 1GWp for solar-grade monocrystalline wafers.