Motech, Solartech suffer net losses for 1Q17

Solar cell makers Motech Industries and Solartech Energy have released their financial reports for first-quarter 2017, posting net losses per share of NT$2.07 (US$0.068) and NT$0.88 respectively.
Motech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$5.069 billion, gross margin of -11.71%, net operating loss of NT$950.1 million, net loss of NT$1.01 billion for the first quarter, while Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.296 billion, gross margin of -14.08% and net loss of NT$327.3 million.
Motech has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.685 billion for April, decreasing 9.09% on month and 44.76% on year, and those of NT$6.755 billion for January-April slipped 46.69% on year.
Fellow makers Gintech Energy and TSEC have reported April consolidated revenues of NT$941 million and NT$458 million respectively, the former dipping 21.31% sequentially and 39.55% on year and the latter falling 17.91% sequentially and 26.50% on year.
3 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Gintech
Motech
TSEC
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Apr-17
|
|
1,685
|
(44.8%)
|
458
|
(26.5%)
|
Mar-17
|
1,196
|
(21.1%)
|
1,854
|
(42.8%)
|
558
|
(30.3%)
|
Feb-17
|
1,116
|
(31.1%)
|
1,487
|
(53%)
|
521
|
(24.5%)
|
Jan-17
|
1,105
|
(36.7%)
|
1,728
|
(46.2%)
|
620
|
(0.4%)
|
Dec-16
|
1,294
|
(21.1%)
|
1,931
|
(34.4%)
|
622
|
(8.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017