Taipei, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 00:10 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
Motech, Solartech suffer net losses for 1Q17
MOPS, May 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Solar cell makers Motech Industries and Solartech Energy have released their financial reports for first-quarter 2017, posting net losses per share of NT$2.07 (US$0.068) and NT$0.88 respectively.

Motech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$5.069 billion, gross margin of -11.71%, net operating loss of NT$950.1 million, net loss of NT$1.01 billion for the first quarter, while Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.296 billion, gross margin of -14.08% and net loss of NT$327.3 million.

Motech has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.685 billion for April, decreasing 9.09% on month and 44.76% on year, and those of NT$6.755 billion for January-April slipped 46.69% on year.

Fellow makers Gintech Energy and TSEC have reported April consolidated revenues of NT$941 million and NT$458 million respectively, the former dipping 21.31% sequentially and 39.55% on year and the latter falling 17.91% sequentially and 26.50% on year.

3 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Gintech

Motech

TSEC

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Apr-17

 

  

1,685

(44.8%)

458

(26.5%)

Mar-17

1,196

(21.1%)

1,854

(42.8%)

558

(30.3%)

Feb-17

1,116

(31.1%)

1,487

(53%)

521

(24.5%)

Jan-17

1,105

(36.7%)

1,728

(46.2%)

620

(0.4%)

Dec-16

1,294

(21.1%)

1,931

(34.4%)

622

(8.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • VIS seeking 8-inch fab equipment from memory chipmakers

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • Asustek revenues down sharply in April

    IT + CE | 3h 35min ago

  • Taiwan market: JPW to offer VR motion solutions for arcades

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 54min ago

  • Pegatron 1Q17 net profit hits 11-quarter low

    IT + CE | 4h 21min ago

  • Novatek expects to post 5-9% revenue growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 5h 4min ago

  • Yageo, Walsin report increased April revenues

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 5h 30min ago

  • WT Micro, Edom April revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • Sumco lowering wafer shipments to XMC

    Before Going to Press | 2h 6min ago

  • Compal Electronics ships 2.6 million notebooks, AIO PCs in April

    Before Going to Press | 5h 11min ago

  • ECS nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 24min ago

  • HTC reports eighth quarterly losses in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 26min ago

  • Gemtek April revenues down

    Before Going to Press | 5h 33min ago

  • GlobalWafers to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | 6h 13min ago

  • AUO procures equipment worth NT$1.384 billion

    Before Going to Press | 6h 17min ago

  • Chicony Electronics April revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 32min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up display panel factory in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 6h 32min ago

  • Synnex April revenues down

    Before Going to Press | 6h 35min ago

  • Accton Technology nets NT$1.19 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 6h 36min ago

  • Lextar Electronics buys back 6.40% stake

    Before Going to Press | 6h 40min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link