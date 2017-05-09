Motech, Solartech suffer net losses for 1Q17

MOPS, May 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Solar cell makers Motech Industries and Solartech Energy have released their financial reports for first-quarter 2017, posting net losses per share of NT$2.07 (US$0.068) and NT$0.88 respectively.

Motech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$5.069 billion, gross margin of -11.71%, net operating loss of NT$950.1 million, net loss of NT$1.01 billion for the first quarter, while Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.296 billion, gross margin of -14.08% and net loss of NT$327.3 million.

Motech has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.685 billion for April, decreasing 9.09% on month and 44.76% on year, and those of NT$6.755 billion for January-April slipped 46.69% on year.

Fellow makers Gintech Energy and TSEC have reported April consolidated revenues of NT$941 million and NT$458 million respectively, the former dipping 21.31% sequentially and 39.55% on year and the latter falling 17.91% sequentially and 26.50% on year.

3 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Gintech Motech TSEC Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Apr-17 1,685 (44.8%) 458 (26.5%) Mar-17 1,196 (21.1%) 1,854 (42.8%) 558 (30.3%) Feb-17 1,116 (31.1%) 1,487 (53%) 521 (24.5%) Jan-17 1,105 (36.7%) 1,728 (46.2%) 620 (0.4%) Dec-16 1,294 (21.1%) 1,931 (34.4%) 622 (8.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017