Taiwan market: Gigabyte, MSI prepare new gaming products for Spring Computer Show

EDN, April 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 April 2017]

Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI) will both participate at the upcoming Spring Computer Show 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan from April 7-10 and have also prepared aggressive promotions for their gaming products, hoping to increase their sales in the first quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Gigabyte will begin selling its new 15.6-inch Sabre 15 gaming notebook in Taiwan at the show featuring Nvidia's latest GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and Intel's new processor, the paper noted.

Because gaming products typically offer gross margins over 30%, the business has become the focus for several PC vendors in 2017. In 2016, MSI's share in the worldwide PC market was nearly 20%, and the company is looking to increase the percentage to above 30%.

For 2017, MSI is planning to flood the gaming market with multiple different specification products and so far has already released 25 new gaming and mid-range to high-end VR-ready motherboards as well as several gaming notebooks, the paper added.