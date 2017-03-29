Clevo sees weak profits in 2016, but expects strong performance in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Clevo has announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.73 billion (US$189.63 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 17% sequentially and 3% on year and NT$19.72 billion for the whole of 2016, up 2% on year. The company's net profits were NT$239 million in the fourth quarter, up 583% sequentially and 26% on year; however, net profits in 2016 were down NT$436 million to reach only NT$596 million because of exchange losses. EPS was NT$0.92.

Clevo shipped 1.33 million notebooks in 2016, down from 2015's 1.43 million units, but revenues were up 4% on year to reach NT$14.1 billion in 2016 thanks to increased sales of high-end gaming products.

Currently, 40% of Clevo's notebook shipments are delivered to China and the country has already become a major market for the company's high-end notebook products. Clevo shipped over 500,000 notebooks to China in 2016 and shipments in 2017 are expected to grow a double-digit percentage on year thanks to the China government's aggressive moves on nurturing its e-sport industry.

Clevo has also prepared new high-end notebook products including high-performance ultra-thin enterprise models, high-performance multimedia models and gaming models. These notebooks are set to be released in April and May.