Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:05 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
25°C
Clevo sees weak profits in 2016, but expects strong performance in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Clevo has announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.73 billion (US$189.63 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 17% sequentially and 3% on year and NT$19.72 billion for the whole of 2016, up 2% on year. The company's net profits were NT$239 million in the fourth quarter, up 583% sequentially and 26% on year; however, net profits in 2016 were down NT$436 million to reach only NT$596 million because of exchange losses. EPS was NT$0.92.

Clevo shipped 1.33 million notebooks in 2016, down from 2015's 1.43 million units, but revenues were up 4% on year to reach NT$14.1 billion in 2016 thanks to increased sales of high-end gaming products.

Currently, 40% of Clevo's notebook shipments are delivered to China and the country has already become a major market for the company's high-end notebook products. Clevo shipped over 500,000 notebooks to China in 2016 and shipments in 2017 are expected to grow a double-digit percentage on year thanks to the China government's aggressive moves on nurturing its e-sport industry.

Clevo has also prepared new high-end notebook products including high-performance ultra-thin enterprise models, high-performance multimedia models and gaming models. These notebooks are set to be released in April and May.

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: 2016 2017 Clevo notebook

Topics: Taiwan notebook ODMs

Companies: Clevo

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link