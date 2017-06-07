China-based Thunderobot ramping up overseas shipments of gaming notebooks

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

China-based gaming notebook vendor Thunderobot, a subsidiary of Haier, has stepped up efforts to ramp its shipments to overseas markets, including Taiwan, Singapore and other Southeast Asia markets, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Seeing demand for consumer notebooks dropping, many IT vendors are trying to expand into the gaming notebook market. In 2016, the worldwide gaming notebook market saw 4.5 million in unit shipments, and volumes in 2017 are expected to rise to 5.1 million units.

Asustek's Republic of Gamers (ROG) series and Micro-Star International (MSI) both had gaming notebook shipments of around 800,000 units in 2016, and their volumes will have a chance to increase to 1.1 million units in 2017.

Thunderobot is mainly selling its gaming notebooks in Taiwan via online shopping channels and achieved better than expected sales in the past few months. To further expand into the Taiwan market, the company has started headhunting talent from Taiwan's notebook players and established an office in Taipei recently.

Because of its strong channel reach, supported by parent company Haier, Thunderobot has seen its sales rising in China since the release of its first gaming notebook at the end of 2014.

To expand its reach to markets outside of China, Thunderobot started partnering with ODMs such as Quanta Computer, Pegatron Technology and Clevo to develop gaming notebooks since early 2016, aiming to improve its product quality and design to narrow its gap with first-tier gaming notebook vendors.

In 2015, Thunderobot shipped around 120,000 gaming notebooks mainly in China, but the number rose to 200,000 units in 2016. For 2017, the company expects its shipments to further increase to at least 250,000 units its entries into Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

The company is planning to enter into Europe, North America as well as Japan and South Korea in 2018 with Haier's support.