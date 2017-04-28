Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:22 (GMT+8)
Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%
Aaron Lee, New York; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Commenting on the gaming PC market in North America, Kevin Jones, vice president for US-based retail chain Micro Center said that overall sales increased 25-30% on year in 2016, and Micro Center’s sales grew 200-300% from a year ago. Jones expects sales to continue climbing in 2017 and gaming PCs' high prices are also helping to increase overall ASPs.

Micro Center currently has 25 stores in 16 states across the US.

Jones pointed out that North America’s retail channel has entered a reshuffling phase, and many small PC retailers are closing down due to competition. Thanks to its tight partnerships with brand vendors, Micro Center has been able to absorb these small retailers’ customers, allowing its sales to reach US$60 million a year.

Jones noted that gaming PCs was still a niche market five years ago, but has started growing larger thanks to e-sports events, that have grown popular in the past few years.

The gaming PC market grew rapidly in 2016 and many vendors released gaming PCs with mid-range prices to attract consumers.

Gartner’s figures also showed that gaming PC sales are expected to rise from 2015’s six million units to 8.7 million units in 2020, and will account for 13% of consumer PC shipments.

Although recent component shortages have increased vendors’ costs, PCs’ end prices have not yet seen a major change. However, Jones believes price increase is likely to appear for PC products in the near future.

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, April 2017

