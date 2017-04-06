Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:08 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Acer launches 21-inch gaming notebook
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 April 2017]

Acer Taiwan president Dave Lin expects the PC market worldwide to continue suffering declines in 2017, but Acer will achieve growth in Taiwan thanks to its gaming and ultra-thin notebooks. The company on April 5 launched a 21-inch gaming notebook in Taiwan and Acer said it has already received strong pre-orders for the product.

Acer's new 21-inch Predator 21 X notebook features Intel's Core i7-7820HK processor, two SLI-connected Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards, 64GB DDR4-2400 memory, four solid state drive (SSD) slot,s five cooling fans and a 21-inch curve IPS panel with 120Hz refresh rate and Tobii eye tracking technology.

The device is manufactured by Compal Electronics and priced at around NT$299,000 (US$9,898), noted Lin, adding that Acer will provide free customization service for the purchase of the notebook and will send an engineer to help the customer set up the product. The notebook also has a three-year warranty including battery.

As for the upcoming Spring Computer Show, a consumer trading show in Taipei from April 7-10, Acer is planning to promote its Swift ultra-thin series products including the 13.3-inch Swift 7 and 14-inch Swift 5.

