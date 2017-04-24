Lenovo to push gaming products in Asia Pacific

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

Lenovo is looking to establish over 100 stores in the Asia Pacific region, selling Lenovo-branded gaming products, in 2017, according to Lenovo Asia Pacific president Ivan Cheung. Lenovo has recently created a gaming brand Legion and will begin selling desktops, notebooks and peripherals under the brand.

Cheung also pointed out that among Asia Pacific countries not including Japan and China, gaming product sales from Taiwan and Thailand together contribute 75% of the region's overall amount and therefore, will invest more resources for promotions in these two markets. The Asia Pacific region is seeing an average of 6.3% on-year growth in sales, Cheung added.

In addition to Taiwan and Thailand, Lenovo will also establish stores in markets including Hong Kong, South Korea, Macao, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Lenovo will also sponsor e-sport teams as well as games in these markets to increase its brand recognition in the market.

For the Asia Pacific market, Lenovo is also looking to strengthen its sales for the enterprise models such as 2-in-1 devices. The company will adopt a promotion strategy similar to that of gaming products and will establish stores specifically for 2-in-1 devices.

Currently, consumer and enterprise product lines each contributes 50% of Lenovo's PC sales in Asia Pacific and the company is also ready to launch promotions for its 25 anniversary of its Think enterprise product line and will also strengthen its enterprise services.

As for Taiwan, Lenovo Taiwan's PC sales increased 16% on year in the past fiscal year mainly thanks to the growth from home and small-to-medium-size enterprise businesses and for the current fiscal year, Lenovo is expected to enjoy about the same growth.