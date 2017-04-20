Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:32 (GMT+8)
Macronix, Winbond, Richwave benefiting from use of OLED panels
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Taiwan-based NOR flash suppliers Macronix International and Winbond Electronics are expected to see their revenues hit new highs in April due to increasing demand for NOR flash chips from the smartphone, IoT and autonomous car sectors, according to industry sources.

The adoption of OLED panels by Apple and Samsung Electronics for their next-generation smartphones has triggered demand, as well as price increases, for NOR flash chips, said the sources, adding that Macronix and Winbond have emerged as the leading suppliers for the chips as Micron Technology and Cypress Semiconductor have phased out their NOR flash.

Macronix is expected to see its revenues hit a seven-month high of NT$2.5 billion (US$82.2 million) in April compared to NT$2.41 billion in the previous month, while Winbond's April revenues are expected to reach a record high of NT$4 billion, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Taiwan-based NOR flash back-end service suppliers, including Powertech Technology (PTI), Walton Advanced Engineering, Orient Semiconductor Electronics and ChipMOS Technologies, will also receive more windfall orders from NOR flash suppliers, the sources added.

Meanwhile, RF component supplier Richwave Technology will also see its revenues grow steadily from the second quarter onwards as the company has managed to enter the supply chains for the Galaxy S8 smartphones and China-based smartphone makers, said the sources.

Richwave's LTE switch chips have found their way into the Galaxy S8 supply chain, and the company has begun shipping its LTE LNAs (low noise amplifiers) to the smartphone sector in China.

