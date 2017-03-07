Winbond becomes Siemens memory supplier

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics, which manufactures specialty DRAM and flash memory, on March 7 announced it has signed a general quality agreement with Siemens for the supply of memory products.

"Siemens needs a memory supplier that can meet our stringent quality requirements, and make contributions to our successes with progressive products and solutions, as well as strong customer supports," said Wolfgang Kühner, prime representative of semiconductors quality management at Siemens. "Winbond provides all these with its broad product portfolio of NOR- and NAND flash as well as DRAM memory needed for industrial solution."

"Winbond can deliver best-in-class quality and provide long term support program to industrial customers," said Winbond president Tung Yi Chan.