Winbond to deal out 16-year high dividend for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 March 2017]

Memory chipmaker Winbond Electronics' board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$0.60 (US$0.02) cash dividend per share for 2016. The planned dividend will be the highest in 16 years.

Winbond reported net profits of NT$2.9 billion or NT$0.81 per share on consolidated revenues of NT$42.09 billion for 2016. Of the company's total 2016 revenues, specialty DRAM products accounted for 49% followed by flash memory with 37% and mobile DRAM with 14%.

In addition, Winbond's board approved plans to budget an additional capex of NT$1.213 billion for buying new equipment. The investment will be made starting the second quarter of 2017.