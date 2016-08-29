Richwave to see revenues up over 10% in 3Q16, says paper

EDN, August 29; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

RF component specialist Richwave Technology is expected to see its revenues reach NT$580 million (US$18.29 million) in the third quarter of 2016 compared to NT$523 million recorded in the previous quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Increasing demand for Wi-Fi used power amplifiers triggered by rising penetration of 802.11ac will serve as a growth driver for 2016, said the paper, citing company chairman Ma Dai-jun.

Richwave's total shipments of RF components, including Wi-Fi PAs, LTE switches, AAV/DAV devices will total over 800 million units in 2016 compared to 660 million units shipped a year earlier, Ma noted.

Business prospects for 2016 and beyond are also promising as the company's products have entered the supply chain for Japan-based Murata recently, added the paper.

Additionally, the company's EPS is expected to reach NT$1.12 in the third quarter compared to NT$0.82 a quarter earlier.

Richwave posted revenues of NT$1.182 billion in the first seven months of 2016, increasing 25.2% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to close at NT$61.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 29 session.