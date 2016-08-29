Taipei, Monday, August 29, 2016 16:48 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
28°C
Richwave to see revenues up over 10% in 3Q16, says paper
EDN, August 29; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

RF component specialist Richwave Technology is expected to see its revenues reach NT$580 million (US$18.29 million) in the third quarter of 2016 compared to NT$523 million recorded in the previous quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Increasing demand for Wi-Fi used power amplifiers triggered by rising penetration of 802.11ac will serve as a growth driver for 2016, said the paper, citing company chairman Ma Dai-jun.

Richwave's total shipments of RF components, including Wi-Fi PAs, LTE switches, AAV/DAV devices will total over 800 million units in 2016 compared to 660 million units shipped a year earlier, Ma noted.

Business prospects for 2016 and beyond are also promising as the company's products have entered the supply chain for Japan-based Murata recently, added the paper.

Additionally, the company's EPS is expected to reach NT$1.12 in the third quarter compared to NT$0.82 a quarter earlier.

Richwave posted revenues of NT$1.182 billion in the first seven months of 2016, increasing 25.2% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to close at NT$61.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 29 session.

IFSEC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link