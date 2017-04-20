Macronix quad-SPI memory selected by STMicroelectronics for new MCU

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

STMicroelectronics has adopted Macronix International’s flash memory solution in its new STM32L4 microcontroller (MCU) series, according to the Taiwan-based provider of non-volatile memory (NVM) semiconductor solutions.

Macronix’s MX25R6435F-series quad-SPI flash memory provides ultra-low power consumption in WLCSP - currently the industry’s smallest package - with benefits of longer battery life and suitable for portable small-scale devices or space constrained applications, the company indicated. The MX25R6435F quad SPI NOR flash memory also has a power down current of 200mA, as well as fast wake up time with a read current of 6mA. MX25R6435F is also available in industry-standard packages, such as compact 8-land WSON, USON and SOP.

Macronix’s MX25R6435F is manufactured on its own 75nm technology node and the Macronix 10-year product longevity program.

ST's new STM32L496/4A6 ultra-low-power MCUs use ARM Cortex-M4-core processing power and efficiency.

The STM32L496/4A6 features up to 1MB of internal flash, 320KB of internal SRAM, and advanced features such as ST’s Chrom-ART advanced graphic acceleration, camera interface, 2xCAN and 4xI2C. The Flexible Memory Controller (FMC) and dual quad-SPI interface simplify off-chip memory expansion allowing practically unlimited application code size.

“Macronix’s ultra-low power quad-SPI Flash memory solution enabled to exploit the unique ultra-low-power features of the STM32L4 MCUs to offer a complete system solution focused on low power, performance and cost,” said Daniel Colonna, MCU marketing director for STMicroelectronics.

“We are pleased that STMicroelectronics has selected our ultra-low-power NOR Flash memory for its new advanced MCU Discovery Kit and take the cooperation in between as a great recognition of the excellence of our products ," said Macronix’s VP of marketing Ful-Long Ni. "Our MX25R quad-SPI flash memory has a small footprint that is ideal for space-constrained smart appliances and devices and its low power and wide voltage range operation are tailored to overcome the challenges of new wearable and IoT devices."