DRAM firms Nanya, Winbond post decreased February revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Taiwan-based DRAM chipmakers Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics have both reported sequential decreases in February revenues of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Nanya posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.97 billion (US$128.6 million) for February 2017, up 18.9% on year. Revenues totaled NT$8.04 billion for the first two months of the year, rising 13.3% from the same period in 2016.

Specializing in specialty DRAM and flash memory products, Winbond generated consolidated revenues of NT$3.35 billion in February 2017, up 4.6% from a year earlier. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through February came to NT$6.77 billion, rising 1.7% on year.

According to DRAMeXchange, Nanya was ranked the world's fourth-largest DRAM maker in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a 3.1% market share. The Taiwan-based firm is accelerating the transition to 20nm process production to further reduce costs, and is expected to have monthly capacity of 30,000 wafers using the newer node by the end of 2017.

Winbond grabbed a 1.3% share of the global DRAM market in the fourth quarter of 2016, DRAMeXchange indicated. Despite rising DRAM prices, Winbond saw revenues generated from its DRAM business fall 4.6% sequentially during the quarter due to the company's increased focus on flash products.