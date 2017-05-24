ChipMOS reportedly lands gold bumping orders for AMOLED driver ICs from Samsung

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

ChipMOS Technologies reportedly has landed orders from Samsung Electronics for providing gold bumping services on 12-inch wafers fabricated to produce AMOLED driver ICs to be used by new iPhone devices, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The bumping service will begin in late second quarter of 2017 and go into full swing in the second half of the year, said the report.

ChipMOS saw its revenues increase 1.4% on month and 7.2% on year to NT$1.604 billion (US$53.23 million) in April, buoyed by orders from Winbond Electronics and Macronix International for NOR flash testing, the report noted, adding that the backend NOR flash orders from the two companies are likely to continue to the end of 2017.

ChipMOS has also landed backend service orders from Himax Technologies for its wafer level optics (WLO) chips, with order volume likely to expand in the second half of the year.

For the first four months of 2017, ChipMOS posted revenues of NT$6.164 billion, increasing 3.7% from a year earlier.