RF component vendor Richwave suffers losses in 1Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 5 May 2017]

RF component specialist Richwave Technology has reported a loss of NT$50 million (US$1.66 million) or NT$0.19 per share for the first quarter of 2017 due to foreign exchange transaction losses and other non-operating losses.

The company said it has seen an increase in pull-in of orders from its clients in the second quarter, which will help ramp up revenues and profits in the quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company also reported consolidated revenues of NT$211.12 million for April, up 3.3% on month and 25.3% on year. For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$801.92 million, increasing 24.42% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price stayed unchanged at NT$117 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 5 session.

