Macronix losses narrow in 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Taiwan-based Macronix International, a maker of flash and mask ROM memory, saw its losses narrow a substantial 94% from a year earlier in 2016 thanks to growth in sales generated from all its product lines.

Macronix has reported net losses of NT$243 million (US$7.9 million) for 2016, compared with losses of NT$4.2 billion the previous year. The net losses translated into an EPS of negative NT$0.07.

Macronix posted consolidated revenues increased 15% to NT$24.13 billion in 2016, while gross margin climbed 12pp on year to 24%. With significant improvement in net losses, Macronix' net value per share improved to NT$5.07 as of the end of 2016.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, Macronix' revenues fell 5% sequentially to NT$6.77 billion while gross margin grew 1pp on quarter to 32%. The company generated net profits of NT$703 million in the fourth quarter, up 11% sequentially, with EPS reaching NT$0.20.

Macronix' NAND and NOR flash businesses accounted for 12% and 55%, respectively, of company revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016. Sales of its NAND flash products increased 63% from a year ago and 1% sequentially during the quarter with unit shipments rising 81% on year and 6% on quarter.

Sales of Macronix' NOR flash products grew 8% on year and 0.4% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2016, while unit shipments increased 34% from a year ago and 10% on quarter.

Meanwhile, sales of Macronix' ROM products grew 48% on year but fell 19% sequentially to account for 24% of the company's total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016. Unit shipments of the product line increased 21% from a year earlier and 3% on quarter.

In all of 2016, sales of its NAND flash and ROM products increased 65% and 49%, respectively, while sales of its NOR flash products grew only 5% on year, the company disclosed.