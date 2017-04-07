Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
Macronix 1Q17 revenues surge 30%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Macronix International, a maker of NOR flash and mask ROM memory chips, saw its March revenues climb to a five-month high of NT$2.41 billion (US$78.8 million).

Macronix' revenues for March 2017 represented increases of 35.9% on year and 19.7% sequentially. Revenues came to NT$6.61 billion for the first quarter of 2017, rising about 30% from a year ago.

Macronix returned to profitability in the third quarter of 2016 after 18 consecutive quarters of losses. The company saw its losses narrow to NT$243 million in 2016 from losses of NT$4.2 billion in 2015.

Macronix president CY Lu was quoted in previous reports saying NOR flash prices are set to rise through the end of 2017 driven by higher demand coupled with stagnant supply. The company has seen its NOR flash production lines run at full capacity.

Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

2,014

(7.8%)

23.7%

4,199

26.8%

Jan-17

2,185

4.2%

29.8%

2,185

29.8%

Dec-16

2,097

(4.6%)

21.9%

24,125

15.3%

Nov-16

2,198

(11.1%)

12.4%

22,028

14.7%

Oct-16

2,471

(12.8%)

28.5%

19,830

14.9%

Sep-16

2,833

34.1%

49.3%

17,359

13.3%

Aug-16

2,112

(1.6%)

11.3%

14,527

8.2%

Jul-16

2,147

26.3%

16%

12,414

7.6%

Jun-16

1,699

(2.3%)

(6.7%)

10,267

6.1%

May-16

1,739

(0.2%)

9.4%

8,568

9%

Apr-16

1,743

(1.8%)

11.5%

6,829

8.9%

Mar-16

1,774

9%

3.2%

5,086

8.1%

Feb-16

1,629

(3.2%)

14.8%

3,312

10.9%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

